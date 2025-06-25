Logo
Fraser-Pryce to wind down career with final national championships
Fraser-Pryce to wind down career with final national championships

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 100m Round 1 - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 02, 2024. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica reacts after the heats. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

25 Jun 2025 01:22AM
NEW YORK :Jamaican track icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will compete in her final national championships when they kick off this week, the three-times Olympic gold medallist said, winding down one of athletics' most decorated careers.

The 10-times world gold medallist previously announced her comeback to the track for 2025, in what was widely expected to be her final year of competition, saying she had "unfinished business".

The 38-year-old told reporters at a Nike event on Monday that the Jamaican national championships that start from Thursday would be her last.

"It's one of those moments that I am looking forward to. You know why? Because I have absolutely nothing to lose and all to gain," said Fraser-Pryce, who won back-to-back 100 metres Olympic titles in 2008 and 2012.

The qualifying event for this year's World Championships that run from September 13-21 in Tokyo comes after a disappointing final Games in Paris, when she missed her 100m semi-final after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.

Source: Reuters
