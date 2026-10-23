French league moves PSG-Lyon clash as Paris braces for fresh protests

PARIS, Oct 23 : The Ligue 1 match between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes has been moved from Sunday to Monday, the French top flight said on Friday, after police raised security concerns as the capital prepares for another weekend of protests.

The match will now be played on the same day as the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, with injured PSG pair Ousmane Dembele, the 2025 winner, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia among the contenders for the award.​

"The LFP acknowledges the order issued by the Prefecture of Police prohibiting the holding of the PSG - Lyon , scheduled for Matchday 8 of the McDonald's Ligue 1, on Sunday, October 25, at 8:45 p.m., and has decided, in agreement with Ligue 1+, to reschedule the match for Monday, October 26, at 8:30 p.m.," the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said in a statement.

French authorities will mount a "massive" security operation for demonstrations planned on Saturday, with troops reinforcing police, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday, after rioting and looting swept through Paris and other French cities on October 17.

The security challenge is further complicated by Sunday's NFL regular-season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France, an event expected to require a significant police deployment.

The game will be played in Saint-Denis, about 10 kilometres from Place de la Bastille, where the protests are expected to begin.

Earlier on Friday, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he believed the NFL would have cancelled its first regular-season game in Paris if the situation were unsafe.

The disruptions have already affected France's domestic soccer schedule. Toulouse's Ligue 1 home match against Troyes was moved from Saturday to Sunday at the request of local authorities.

Olympique de Marseille and fellow Ligue 1 club Lille also said their official stores were looted during last weekend's unrest.

The violence, among the worst France has experienced in years, followed weeks of largely peaceful student protests and broader demonstrations over the cost of living and declining public services.

Monday's fixture will bring together two of Ligue 1's early pacesetters. Reigning French and European champions PSG are second in the standings after seven matches, while Lyon lead the table on 14 points, ahead of PSG on goal difference.