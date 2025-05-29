French Open Day Five

PARIS :Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT):

0910 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began with the sun shining and the temperature at Roland Garros around 19 degrees Celsius. Clouds are expected in the afternoon, but chances of rain are low.

Men's top seed Jannik Sinner faces Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the second round, after American third seed Jessica Pegula plays compatriot Ann Li.

Top-ranked Americans including second seed Coco Gauff and seventh seed Madison Keys also play second-round matches, and British fifth seed Jack Draper meets Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Corentin Moutet, another local favourite, will bid to end Serbian Novak Djokovic's quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Ann Li (U.S.) V 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

1-Jannik Sinner v Richard Gasquet (France)

7-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Katie Boulter (Britain)

Gael Monfils (France) v 5-Jack Draper (Britain)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Jaume Munar (Spain) v 14-Arthur Fils (France)

Tereza Valentova (Czech Republic) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Corentin Moutet (France) v 6-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

17-Daria Kasatkina (Australia) v Leolia Jeanjean (France)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

6-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Jesper De Jong (Netherlands)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania) v 10-Paula Badosa (Spain)

Jacob Fearnley (Britain) v 22-Ugo Humbert (France)

