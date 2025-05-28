Logo
French Open Day Four
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 28, 2025 China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates after winning her second round match against Colombia's Emiliana Arango REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2025 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her first round match against Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2025 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her first round match against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his first round match against Italy's Giulio Zeppieri REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2025 Norway's Casper Ruud in action during his first round match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
28 May 2025 06:13PM (Updated: 28 May 2025 06:54PM)
PARIS : Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday (times GMT):

1048 ZHENG BEATS ARANGO

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen was made to work for a 6-2 6-3 win over Colombian Emiliana Arango, with the Chinese eighth seed setting up a third-round clash against Canada's Victoria Mboko.

1025 ANISIMOVA CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

Former French Open semi-finalist and 16th seed Amanda Anisimova brushed aside Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-0 6-2 in 55 minutes to march into the third round.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature at Roland Garros around 18 degrees Celsius. There are chances of light showers in the afternoon.

Polish defending champion Iga Swiatek faces Britain's Emma Raducanu in her second-round clash, while Belarusian top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Hungary's Fabian Marozsan and seventh seed Casper Ruud plays Portugal's Nuno Borges.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

4-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

Fabian Marozsan (Hungary) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v 5-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Emilio Nava (U.S.) v 10-Holger Rune (Denmark)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Emiliana Arango (Colombia) v 8-Zheng Qinwen

7-Casper Ruud (Norway) v Nuno Borges (Portugal)

31-Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France) v Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Jil Teichmann (Switzerland)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

8-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Daniel Elahi Galan (Colombia)

Anna Bondar (Hungary) v 13-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Matteo Gigante (Italy) v 20-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

12-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Iva Jovic (U.S.)

Source: Reuters
