French Open Day Four

PARIS : Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday (times GMT):

1048 ZHENG BEATS ARANGO

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen was made to work for a 6-2 6-3 win over Colombian Emiliana Arango, with the Chinese eighth seed setting up a third-round clash against Canada's Victoria Mboko.

READ MORE

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Novak Djokovic makes smooth start to bid for 25th Grand Slam title

Ons Jabeur slams French Open for not scheduling women's matches in night sessions

Novak Djokovic-mentored Jakub Mensik overcomes crowd hostility for French Open win

Coco Gauff finds groove after forgetting rackets, Daniil Medvedev exits French Open

Former top-10 player Cameron Norrie enjoys fun, low expectations from low ranking

Tallon Griekspoor finds friendship during awkward waits in anti-doping process

I'm no Djoko, no Rafa, Alexander Zverev admits after reaching Paris second round

Emma Raducanu braced for tough test against Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz faces Fabian Marozsan

Title contender Mirra Andreeva hits the ground running in Paris

Ugo Humbert star struck as PSG's Ousmane Dembele cheers him on at Roland Garros

Nick Kyrgios return at French Open stymied by new injury

1025 ANISIMOVA CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

Former French Open semi-finalist and 16th seed Amanda Anisimova brushed aside Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-0 6-2 in 55 minutes to march into the third round.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature at Roland Garros around 18 degrees Celsius. There are chances of light showers in the afternoon.

Polish defending champion Iga Swiatek faces Britain's Emma Raducanu in her second-round clash, while Belarusian top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Hungary's Fabian Marozsan and seventh seed Casper Ruud plays Portugal's Nuno Borges.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

4-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

Fabian Marozsan (Hungary) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v 5-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Emilio Nava (U.S.) v 10-Holger Rune (Denmark)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Emiliana Arango (Colombia) v 8-Zheng Qinwen

7-Casper Ruud (Norway) v Nuno Borges (Portugal)

31-Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France) v Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Jil Teichmann (Switzerland)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

8-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Daniel Elahi Galan (Colombia)

Anna Bondar (Hungary) v 13-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Matteo Gigante (Italy) v 20-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

12-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Iva Jovic (U.S.)