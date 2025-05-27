French Open Day Three

PARIS : Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT):

1211 DIMITROV RETIRES, QUINN ADVANCES

American qualifier Ethan Quinn advanced to the second round after 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov retired during their match due to injury.

Bulgarian Dmitrov, who won the first two sets 6-2 6-3, took an off-court medical timeout before struggling through the third set which he lost 6-2.

1142 DE MINAUR SEES OFF DJERE

Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur, who reached the quarter-finals last year, beat Serbia's Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 7-6(6) to book his place in the second round.

1116 KENIN THROUGH WITH WIN OVER GRACHEVA

Former French Open runner-up Sofia Kenin eased past Frenchwoman Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-1 to reach the second round.

1032 ANDREEVA POWERS PAST BUCSA

Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva eased past Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-4 6-3 to reach the second round.

0910 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature at Roland Garros hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Light showers are forecast at night.

Russian 11th seed Daniil Medvedev plays his first-round match against Briton Cameron Norrie on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Former runners-up Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev will begin their quest for a first French Open crown and Novak Djokovic launches his bid to claim a 25th Grand Slam title.

