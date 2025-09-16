Logo
French pair handed Women's World Cup bans but will appeal
Rugby - Women's World Cup 2025 - Quarter-Finals - France v Ireland - Sandy Park, Exeter, Britain - September 14, 2025 France's Manae Feleu in action with Ireland's Aoibheann Reilly Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Rugby - Women's World Cup 2025 - Quarter-Finals - France v Ireland - Sandy Park, Exeter, Britain - September 14, 2025 France's Lea Champon in action with Ireland's Aoife Wafer Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
16 Sep 2025 03:54AM
LONDON :France loose forward Axelle Berthoumieu was handed an effective six-month ban for biting at the Women’s Rugby World Cup while captain Manae Feleu was ruled out of the rest of the tournament for a dangerous tackle, World Rugby said on Monday.

The two players will appeal against the sanctions, however, ahead of France’s semi-final against top-ranked England, and a hearing on Tuesday will determine their fate.

Berthoumieu was handed a 12-match ban, which will rule her out until March, for biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer in Sunday’s quarter-final while Feleu was cited for dangerous play in the same match and banned for three games.

Source: Reuters
