French pair handed Women's World Cup bans but will appeal

LONDON :France loose forward Axelle Berthoumieu was handed an effective six-month ban for biting at the Women’s Rugby World Cup while captain Manae Feleu was ruled out of the rest of the tournament for a dangerous tackle, World Rugby said on Monday.

The two players will appeal against the sanctions, however, ahead of France’s semi-final against top-ranked England, and a hearing on Tuesday will determine their fate.

Berthoumieu was handed a 12-match ban, which will rule her out until March, for biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer in Sunday’s quarter-final while Feleu was cited for dangerous play in the same match and banned for three games.

