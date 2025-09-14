Frenchman Gressier takes shock 10,000m gold in Tokyo

TOKYO :Frenchman Jimmy Gressier sprinted down the final straight to win a shock gold medal in the men's 10,000 metres at the world championships in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 28-year-old had bided his time in the pack in a race slowed by the stifling conditions and timed his run to the line to perfection, claiming his first global title in 28 minutes, 55.77 seconds.

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha, a world silver medallist in Doha six years ago, made a break on the final lap but was overtaken in the last few metres by Gressier.

Kejelcha won another silver in 28.55.83 with Swede Andreas Almgren third in 28.56.02.