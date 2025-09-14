Logo
Sport

Frenchman Gressier takes shock 10,000m gold in Tokyo
Sport

Frenchman Gressier takes shock 10,000m gold in Tokyo
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 10,000m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025 France's Jimmy Gressier celebrates with a France flag after winning the final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 10,000m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025 France's Jimmy Gressier celebrates winning the final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 10,000m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025 France's Jimmy Gressier crosses the line to win the final ahead of Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha and Sweden's Andreas Almgren REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 10,000m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025 France's Jimmy Gressier celebrates with Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha after winning the final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 10,000m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025 France's Jimmy Gressier crosses the line to win gold in the final ahead of Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha and Sweden's Andreas Almgren REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
14 Sep 2025 09:21PM
TOKYO :Frenchman Jimmy Gressier sprinted down the final straight to win a shock gold medal in the men's 10,000 metres at the world championships in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 28-year-old had bided his time in the pack in a race slowed by the stifling conditions and timed his run to the line to perfection, claiming his first global title in 28 minutes, 55.77 seconds.

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha, a world silver medallist in Doha six years ago, made a break on the final lap but was overtaken in the last few metres by Gressier.

Kejelcha won another silver in 28.55.83 with Swede Andreas Almgren third in 28.56.02.

Source: Reuters
