Fritz beats Brooksby to defend Eastbourne title

EASTBOURNE, England :Three-times champion Taylor Fritz came out on top in an all-American decider, beating lucky loser Jenson Brooksby 7-5 6-1 in the Eastbourne Open final on Saturday to retain his title.

Fritz has never lost a final at Eastbourne, also beating fellow Americans when winning in 2019 and 2022 and, having been taken to three sets in his three previous matches at this year's edition, the final was a more straightforward affair.

"There's something about Eastbourne," said Fritz.

"I just love it here. Every year I come here and it's such a good week. This year it's been different and I've had to fight through my matches. I feel like I've really upped my level."

The top seed was made to battle in the opening set, with Brooksby breaking first, but Fritz responded immediately and broke a second time to clinch the set.

Fritz had little trouble wrapping up the straight-sets win, even with Brooksby forcing two break points with the second set poised at 1-1, but the champion held firm and broke Brooksby's next two service games to win his fourth title.

The 27-year-old Fritz will now go to Wimbledon full of optimism, having also won the Stuttgart Open earlier in June, and his tournament begins against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Monday.

"I'm going to be ready to go. I'd much rather go into the tournament with confidence and a title," Fritz said.