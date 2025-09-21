Fritz blitzes Alcaraz as Team World take big lead in Laver Cup

Team World's Taylor Fritz jolted Team Europe's campaign at the Laver Cup on Saturday, stunning world number one Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 6-2 before his doubles colleagues extended their commanding lead to 9-3 heading into the final day.

The big-hitting Fritz mixed up his game and broke for a 3-1 lead in the opening set after some delicate play at the net, wrapping it up comfortably to take a step towards his maiden win over Spaniard Alcaraz in their fourth meeting.

He then surged ahead 3-2 with another break in the second set, leaving U.S. Open champion Alcaraz screaming in frustration in the following game. Then Fritz cranked up his huge serve in the final game to seal the deal.

"The three times that I've played Carlos, he's broken me in the first game ... so getting out of that first game was huge," said Fritz.

"I was playing a lot of the big points with conviction, I didn't second guess myself and I didn't play too safe. I played with no fear."

BIG BOOST

Alex De Minaur and Alex Michelsen gave Team World a big boost, stretching their lead by beating Casper Ruud and Holger Rune 6-3 6-4 in the final match of the day.

The annual men's team tournament, regarded as tennis' answer to golf's Ryder Cup played between Europe and the United States, is won by the side that is the first to claim 13 points from a total of 24 on offer across three days.

Teams get one point for each win on the opening day, and two points for victories on the second day, with the stakes getting higher with three points for wins on the final day of action.

QUICK START

Australian De Minaur earlier on Saturday beat Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 at the Chase Center for his third victory over the German in 11 career meetings, erasing the deficit from the opening day.

De Minaur said making a quick start was crucial to winning the clash between the two top-10 players, after he raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set and showcased his speed to see off his powerful opponent.

"It's a part of my game that I've definitely unlocked over the last two years ... these guys, they hit the ball so hard and so big," said De Minaur.

"I've got to find different ways to hurt them. I've got the ability to use my speed not only to retrieve but also sneak into the net. The more I do it the more comfortable I feel, the more points I win, and the more dangerous I become."

Argentine Francisco Cerundolo downed Dane Rune 6-3 7-6(5) to put Team World ahead 5-3 before Fritz elevated them further with a seismic upset.