Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Frustrated Bournemouth held to 0-0 draw at 10-man Palace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Frustrated Bournemouth held to 0-0 draw at 10-man Palace

Frustrated Bournemouth held to 0-0 draw at 10-man Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - April 19, 2025 Crystal Palace's Chris Richards fouls AFC Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert and is later sent off after receiving two yellow cards REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Frustrated Bournemouth held to 0-0 draw at 10-man Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - April 19, 2025 Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix in action with AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Frustrated Bournemouth held to 0-0 draw at 10-man Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - April 19, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Kepa Arrizabalaga in action with Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Frustrated Bournemouth held to 0-0 draw at 10-man Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - April 19, 2025 Crystal Palace's Chris Richards is shown a second yellow card by referee Samuel Barrott leading to a red card REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Frustrated Bournemouth held to 0-0 draw at 10-man Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - April 19, 2025 Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell in action with AFC Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
20 Apr 2025 12:11AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2025 12:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Bournemouth had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with the hosts having been reduced to 10 men late in the first half after defender Chris Richards was sent off for a second yellow card.

The first period was a cagey affair with the most notable moment arriving in stoppage time when Richards was dismissed after being adjudged to have pulled back forward Justin Kluivert by referee Sam Barrott, resulting in his second caution.

Despite their man advantage for the whole second half, Bournemouth failed to capitalise and manager Andoni Iraola will be very disappointed that his team could not find a winner as they chase a spot in European football next season.

The visitors remain in eighth place on 49 points, their highest ever tally in a Premier League season, with five games still to play. Palace stay 12th on 44 points from 33 games.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement