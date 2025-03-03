Logo
Fulham upset holders United in FA Cup fifth-round shootout
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Manchester United v Fulham - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 2, 2025 Fulham's Bernd Leno celebrates with his team mates after he saves the penalty from Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee to win the penalty shoot-out Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Manchester United v Fulham - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 2, 2025 Fulham's Bernd Leno saves from Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee to win the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Phil Noble
03 Mar 2025 03:36AM
MANCHESTER, England : Fulham knocked out FA Cup holders Manchester United in a penalty shootout in a dramatic fifth-round tie on Sunday to secure their spot in the quarter-finals after the match ended 1-1 with goals from Fulham's Calvin Bassey and United's Bruno Fernandes.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno saved Victor Lindelof's penalty, leaving United's Joshua Zirkzee needing to bury his to keep their hopes alive. Yet he fired his effort straight at Leno sparking wild Fulham celebrations.

Fulham caught United's defence flat-footed from Andreas Pereira's corner to strike first blood seconds before halftime, with Rodrigo Muniz nodding on for Bassey to head home.

Fernandes levelled in the 71st minute when Diogo Dalot cut it back from the left-hand side and United's skipper unleashed a left-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box that sailed past two Fulham defenders and goalkeeper Leno on its way into the far corner to send the game into extra time.

Source: Reuters
