Full circle moment for Bouchard as Canadian ends career on home soil

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard brought the curtain down on her career on Wednesday after the former world number five lost 6-2 3-6 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open in Montreal.

The 31-year-old, who announced earlier this month that the tournament in her hometown would be her last, looked overmatched against 17th seed Bencic in the first set but rallied in the second, breaking with a blistering forehand to take a 5-3 lead before going on to level the match.

Bouchard then seized a 3-1 lead in the decider but Bencic clawed her way back and sealed victory when the Canadian's backhand drifted wide.

"It's so special to play my last match here in Montreal, on this court and in front of you guys," Bouchard said at an emotional retirement ceremony.

"I remember being a little kid, sitting in these stands hoping and dreaming that I would play on this court one day, so it feels like a full circle moment to finish my career here."

Bouchard's best year was 2014 when she reached the semi-finals of the French and Australian Opens, and the final of Wimbledon.

She plays on the Professional Pickleball Association Tour, which she joined ahead of the 2024 season.

In other Montreal matches, two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula, Australian Open winner Madison Keys and Briton Emma Raducanu all advanced to the third round with straight sets wins on Wednesday.

In the men's tournament, which is being played in Toronto, Ben Shelton beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-2 6-3 and the fourth seed will next face fellow American Brandon Nakashima in the third round.

American Frances Tiafoe battled back to defeat Japan's Yosuke Watanuki 1-6 7-5 7-6(5) and will next face Australia's Aleksandar Vukic.

Former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas continues to struggle on tour, the Greek falling to Australian Christopher O'Connell 6-4 4-6 6-2.

Tsitsipas, who has fallen to 30th in the world, said last week he had split with coach Goran Ivanisevic.