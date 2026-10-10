Fullkrug haunts former side as Bremen battle for 2-2 draw at Dortmund

Oct 9 : Niclas Fullkrug returned to haunt former club Borussia Dortmund as Werder Bremen came back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw on Friday, with the Bundesliga leaders dropping points for the first time this season.

Dortmund were cruising 2-0 with two minutes remaining but somehow contrived to draw the game, denying them the chance to win their first five league games in a campaign for the first time since 2015.

Dortmund move to 13 points from five matches and have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Bayern Munich, who have a game in hand.

All four goals in the game came in the final 10 minutes as Daniel Svensson and Nico Schlotterbeck scored in front of the Yellow Wall, who were left feeling a little 'green' by the end of the evening.

That looked to have put the home side in control of the contest, only for Ludovit Reis and Fullkrug to put on a late show for the visitors.

Fabio Silva’s miskicked attempted shot fell kindly for Svensson to score from 10-yards on 80 minutes.

Nico Schlotterbeck had pulled out of Germany’s squad with injury ahead of the international break, so it was a surprise to see him starting for Dortmund. His towering header from Joey Veerman’s corner made it 2-0.

That looked like game over, but Ludovit Reis’ superb low strike from outside the box pulled a goal back and Fullkrug made it 2-2 for the most unlikely of comebacks.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac will be seething and left wondering how his side capitulated in the closing minutes. If they are to challenge Bayern for the title this season, they cannot drop points in this fashion at home.