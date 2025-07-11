Fun-loving Gaupset grabs her moment in Norway win over Iceland

THUN, Switzerland :Norway's Signe Gaupset grabbed her chance with both hands when coach Gemma Grainger gave her a first start at a major tournament, scoring Norway's first two goals and creating two more in a 4-3 win over Iceland in their final Group A game at the Women's Euros on Thursday.

Described by many in Norway as the country's best-kept footballing secret, Brann attacker Gaupset dominated every time she got on the ball, scoring twice in 11 first-half minutes and teeing up Frida Maanum for two second-half goals.

"I found out (I'd be playing) yesterday morning. I slept really well, just really excited for the game. And yeah, I was looking forward to it, having fun and playing my game, and that worked today," she told Reuters after picking up her player of the game award.

"I just did what I normally do when I'm at my club, and it worked really well," Gaupset said when asked how she had prepared for her first start.

"I didn't think too much and just wanted to have fun, and that always works for me - when I have fun, that's when I play my best football, so I did that today."

Well known in her home country for her physical, bustling style and her awareness on the ball, the 20-year-old has added goals to her game this season, scoring 10 in the Norwegian league for SK Brann before joining up with the national team.

Asked if she had dreamt of such a performance on her first start at a major championship, Gaupset beamed.

"I always think about wanting to affect the game and play as good as possible," she said, "but no, that's over what I could have dreamed of. But it was really fun."