Fury retires from boxing again
Fury retires from boxing again

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury - Heavyweight World Title - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 22, 2024 Oleksandr Usyk during a press conference with promoter Alex Krassyuk after winning his fight against Tyson Fury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

13 Jan 2025 10:48PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2025 10:57PM)
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced his retirement from the sport on Monday (Jan 13) after losing his rematch for WBA (Super), WBO and WBC world heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk last month.

The 36-year-old Briton had earlier announced his retirement after beating Dillian Whyte in 2022 but returned six months later. He had also announced retirements in 2013 and 2017 on social media, but both were short-lived.

"I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing, Fury said in a video posted to his Instagram on Monday.

"It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it. I'm going to end with this. Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side. GET UP!."

Fury, earlier said the judges made a mistake in awarding a unanimous decision win to Ukrainian Usyk after he failed to regain his heavyweight world championship belts.

Source: Reuters/ec

