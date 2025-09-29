Logo
Gabriel earns late 2-1 win for Arsenal at Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - September 28, 2025 Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - September 28, 2025 Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - September 28, 2025 Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi and manager Mikel Arteta celebrate after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - September 28, 2025 Newcastle United's Tino Livramento receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - September 28, 2025 Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade scores their first goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
29 Sep 2025 01:45AM
NEWCASTLE, England :Arsenal defender Gabriel headed a stoppage-time winner from a corner to secure his side a 2-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday and close the gap on leaders Liverpool to two points with a stunning late show.

Arsenal climbed to second place in the table with 13 points from six matches while Newcastle are in 15th with six points from the same number of games.

Newcastle took the lead in the 34th minute when Nick Woltemade rose highest to meet a cross from a short corner and head into the net after Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera had needlessly given away the set-piece with a miscued back-pass.

The visitors were frustrated as they wasted several opportunities, but netted twice late on as Mikel Merino glanced in a header in the 84th minute, before Gabriel found the winner in the 96th.

Source: Reuters
