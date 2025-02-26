Logo
Gago staying on as Boca manager despite early Libertadores exit
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Qualifying round - Second leg - Boca Juniors v Alianza Lima - Estadio La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina - February 25, 2025 Boca Juniors coach Fernando Gago during half time REUTERS/Gonzalo Colini/File Photo

26 Feb 2025 02:10PM
Boca Juniors manager Fernando Gago said he has no intention of stepping down despite his side being dumped out of South America's Libertadores Cup in the second round by Peru's Alianza Lima.

Boca won the second leg 2-1 at La Bombonera late on Tuesday after losing the opener 1-0 in Peru. The Argentines then went out of the competition 5-4 on penalties.

"It's a huge blow. It's a game we deserved to win. We had a lot of chances, but it didn't happen," Gago told reporters.

"It's a pain, it's a great sadness that we have in the dressing room, that the fans have. We continue to work. From that, we will continue to grow.

"I feel 100 per cent strong. But we're going to keep working.

"We have to be self-critical and, based on that, keep working."

Gago said they would continue to push for silverware in the Primera Division and at the Club World Cup, where they will come up against Benfica, Bayern Munich and Auckland City in Group B.

Source: Reuters
