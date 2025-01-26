Gakpo double helps leaders Liverpool to 4-1 win over Ipswich

LIVERPOOL, England :Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo scored twice and created another goal as the hosts cruised to a 4-1 win over lowly Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday to remain top of the Premier League.

The win lifts Liverpool to 53 points, six ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 away. Ipswich remain in the relegation zone in 18th position on 16 points, behind Wolves on goal difference.

Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in the 11th minute as Ibrahim Konate picked him out in a pocket of space just outside the box and the Hungarian midfielder cut back onto his left foot before stroking a shot into the bottom-right corner.

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 35th as Gakpo’s cross found him at the back post and the Egyptian lashed the ball into the roof of the net from a very tight angle.

Liverpool went in 3-0 up at the break after Szoboszlai’s first-time shot was parried into the path of Gakpo, who fired home from close range after 44 minutes.

Ipswich striker Liam Delap made a rare raid into the Liverpool box early in the second half before going down under a challenge from Konate, but the referee waved away Ipswich appeals for a penalty.

Omari Hutchinson finally got a shot on target for Ipswich on the hour mark but Alisson saved comfortably and, despite defending resolutely, the visitors soon conceded again.

This time, they were undone by a brilliant ball from the right by Trent Alexander-Arnold, which was met with a towering header from Gakpo in the 66th.

Alexander-Arnold later hit the post with a first-time effort as Ipswich defended desperately on the edge of their box.

A late surge from the visitors was rewarded when Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves headed home in the 90th minute to deny Liverpool a clean sheet in an otherwise dominant display.