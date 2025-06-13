Logo
Sport

Galatasaray sign Bayern Munich's Sane
Galatasaray sign Bayern Munich's Sane

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - May 3, 2025 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO./File Photo

13 Jun 2025 12:54AM
Galatasaray have signed Germany winger Leroy Sane, who will join the club as a free agent on a three-year deal when he leaves Bayern Munich at the end of this month, Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Sane said farewell to Bayern fans in a video posted on social media on Thursday.

Sane, capped 70 times for Germany, has bagged 61 goals and registered 55 assists in 220 appearances for Bayern in all competitions.

He has won four Bundesliga titles, DFL-Supercups, a UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup with the German champions.

Sane joined Bayern in 2020 on a five-year deal from Manchester City, where he won the Premier League title in 2018 and 2019.

($1 = 0.8643 euros)

Source: Reuters
