Galatasaray sign goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır from Trabzonspor

Galatasaray have signed Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır from Trabzonspor for a transfer fee worth up to 36 million euros ($42.15 million), the Super Lig clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who has played 31 times for his country since his debut against Greece in 2019, has signed a deal that will keep him at Galatasaray until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Super Lig champions Galatasaray also signed Ivory Coast defender Wilfried Singo from AS Monaco for 30.8 million euros and striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli during the transfer window.

Nigerian international Osimhen was on loan at Galatasaray last season and made his move permanent at the end of July for a Turkish record 75 million euros.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)