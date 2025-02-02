Logo
Galatasaray in talks to sign Morata on loan from AC Milan
Galatasaray in talks to sign Morata on loan from AC Milan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - AC Milan v Girona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 22, 2025 AC Milan's Alvaro Morata in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File photo

02 Feb 2025 07:31PM
Galatasaray have opened talks to sign AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata on loan, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Morata, captain of Spain's national team, joined Milan from LaLiga club Atletico Madrid last year for 13 million euros on a four-year contract.

Morata started his career with Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in 2014 and he also had a spell at Premier League club Chelsea.

He helped Real win the Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey twice each and Juventus claim two Serie A titles.

Source: Reuters

