Logo
Logo

Sport

Galatasaray's Champions League winning run ends with defeat to Union
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Galatasaray's Champions League winning run ends with defeat to Union

Galatasaray's Champions League winning run ends with defeat to Union
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Galatasaray v Union Saint-Gilloise - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - November 25, 2025 Galatasaray's Ilkay Gundogan in action with Union Saint-Gilloise's Raul Florucz REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Galatasaray's Champions League winning run ends with defeat to Union
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Galatasaray v Union Saint-Gilloise - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - November 25, 2025 Union Saint-Gilloise's Promise David celebrates scoring their first goal with coach David Hubert REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Galatasaray's Champions League winning run ends with defeat to Union
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Galatasaray v Union Saint-Gilloise - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - November 25, 2025 Galatasaray's Arda Unyay is shown a red card by referee Jose Sanchez REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Galatasaray's Champions League winning run ends with defeat to Union
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Galatasaray v Union Saint-Gilloise - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - November 25, 2025 Galatasaray's Gabriel Sara in action with Union Saint-Gilloise's Adem Zorgane REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Galatasaray's Champions League winning run ends with defeat to Union
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Galatasaray v Union Saint-Gilloise - Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey - November 25, 2025 Galatasaray's Baris Alper Yilmaz in action with Union Saint-Gilloise's Christian Burgess REUTERS/Murad Sezer
26 Nov 2025 03:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL :Galatasaray's three-match winning streak in the Champions League came to an end in a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul to Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday, with Promise David netting the winning goal for the Belgian side.

The loss was the Turkish side's first home defeat since August 2024, and they remain ninth in the standings on nine points while Union bounced back from three successive Champions League losses and are on six points in 18th place.

Galatasaray and Union are top of their respective domestic league standings, but came into Tuesday's clash with contrasting Champions League form. The visitors, however, came away with a deserved win against a Turkish side missing their main goal threats.

All eight Galatasaray goals in the Champions League had come from two players, Victor Osimhen with six and Yunus Akgun with two, and with both out injured the hosts struggled to break down the visitors' disciplined defence.

Both sides hit the woodwork in a scoreless opening half, Galatasaray's Gabriel Sara had a fierce effort from distance cannon back off the upright and Union defender Ross Sykes hit the crossbar with a header from a corner.

The only goal came in the 57th minute when Raul Florucz's clever reverse pass found the run of Adem Zorgane and his pullback from the byline was side-footed into the net from the edge of the six-yard area by David. 

Galatasaray piled on the pressure and Union cleared a Abdulkerim Bardakci header off the line before the hosts had Arda Unyay sent off late on for a second booking and the Belgian side held on to get their campaign back on track.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement