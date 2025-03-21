Games-India eyes hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games as it bids for 2036 Olympics

NEW DELHI : India has submitted an "expression of interest" to stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games, potentially the perfect dress rehearsal for the country's bigger dream of hosting the Olympic Games six years later.

India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, where the buildup was marred by allegations of corruption and mismanagement, although the event itself was considered a success.

"We have sent an expression of interest and we are hopeful the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) will consider our proposal," Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha told Reuters on Friday.

India will be optimistic of landing the centenary edition of the multi-sports gathering of mainly former British colonies, particularly because the Games has struggled to find takers in recent times.

Scotland's Glasgow will host a pared-down version of the Games next year after the Australian state of Victoria, the original host, pulled out citing escalating costs.

The 2022 Games was shifted to Birmingham after the South African city of Durban withdrew due to financial problems.

Bidders have until March 31 to send expressions of interest for hosting the 2030 edition.

In an email to Reuters, the CGF said the process was ongoing and that it would provide details "in due course".

The world's most populous country is also bidding for the 2036 Olympics, with the city of Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat at the centre of India's grand plans to stage what is considered the "greatest show on earth".