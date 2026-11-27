NEW DELHI, Nov 26 : The Indian Olympic Association said on Thursday it had made a strong case for India's bid to host the 2036 Games and was confident of advancing to the next stage after presenting its plans to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission.

The world's most populous nation delivered a virtual presentation supporting a bid centred on the western city of Ahmedabad, which will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is bidding for the 2038 Asian Games.

India faces competition from Germany, Qatar, Hungary, Turkey, South Africa and South Korea and must persuade the IOC that it can deliver an event of the scale and complexity of the Olympics.

"I think we presented a good case and we are very, very hopeful that we will move to the next stage (of the bidding process)," IOA chief executive Raghuram Iyer told reporters, stressing the bid enjoyed wide support from all stakeholders, including the central government.

"When a country is pitching for the Olympics, doing something so large ... requires the complete support and backing of the city, of the state, of the union."

Some candidates will advance to the strategic dialogue phase in March 2027, followed by a targeted dialogue stage. The 2036 host will be announced after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Iyer said.

India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, which were marred by allegations of corruption and mismanagement that organisers denied.

Thursday's presentation set out Ahmedabad's preparedness, including venue development plans and a long-term vision for delivering the Games, the IOA said in a statement.

Venues and supporting infrastructure being built for the 2030 Commonwealth Games could also be used for the Olympics, it added.

India has secured a series of international events over the next two years as it seeks to strengthen its hosting credentials, although its doping record remains a concern and its athletes have enjoyed relatively limited Olympic success.