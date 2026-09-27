Games-Qatar's Barshim withdraws from high jump final at Asian Games

NAGOYA, Japan, Sept 27 : Qatar's former world champion and Olympic gold medallist Mutaz Barshim has withdrawn from the men's high jump final at the Asian Games, the Qatar Athletics Federation said on X on Sunday, without providing further details.

"An injury has ruled our champion Mutaz Barshim out of the men's high jump final at the Asian Games. Wishing you a speedy recovery, champion. Come back stronger," the federation said.

The withdrawal is another setback for the three-time world champion, who also pulled out of the World Championships in 2025 after a foot injury disrupted his preparations despite travelling to Japan with the Qatar team.

His most celebrated achievement came at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he shared the gold medal with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi after both athletes cleared 2.37 metres.