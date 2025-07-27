'It is just special': Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee smashes 15-year national record at World Aquatics Championships

SINGAPORE: Days after celebrating her 22nd birthday, there were more reasons for cheer for Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee as she smashed a 15-year national record on home soil at the World Aquatics Championships.

Gan, who is the current national record holder in the 800m and 1500m freestyle events, clocked a time of 4:09.81 in the women's 400m freestyle on Sunday (Jul 27).

This eclipses Lynette Lim's national mark of 4:11.24, set at the December 2009 SEA Games.

She had come into the event with an entry time of 4:12.31.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Gan finished first in her heat and finished 13th overall. United States' Katie Ledecky topped the four heats with a time of 4:01.04.

"I was very pleasantly surprised that I went below my best time by that much," Gan told reporters.

"Past a certain age, my best times have only been incrementally getting better.

"Especially the 400m, which has been quite a challenging event for me. I don't think I've made a massive breakthrough in the past few years."