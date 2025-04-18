Logo
Gasly puts Alpine on top in first Saudi F1 practice
Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - April 17, 2025 Alpine's Pierre Gasly ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - April 18, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris during practice REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
18 Apr 2025 11:16PM
JEDDAH :Pierre Gasly was surprise top of the timesheets for Renault-owned Alpine in first practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday.

The French driver lapped the super-fast Jeddah Corniche circuit with a best time of one minute 29.239 seconds, 0.007 quicker than McLaren's Formula One leader Lando Norris could manage.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, 0.070 off the leading pace, with McLaren's Australian Oscar Piastri, winner in Bahrain last weekend and only three points behind Norris after four races, fourth.

The session, run in the late afternoon sunshine on the shores of the Red Sea, was largely unrepresentative of the conditions for Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race, which is held at night.

The session still served as a useful measure of driver confidence on a daunting track that rewards the gradual building up of pace.

Alex Albon was fifth for Williams with George Russell sixth fastest for Mercedes, ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen, last year's winner in Jeddah, was ninth and teammate Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

Gasly's Australian rookie teammate Jack Doohan was 16th.

Haas's Oliver Bearman, who made his F1 debut with Ferrari as a stand-in last year, was 18th after a brush with the wall at turn one. He continued without damage.

Source: Reuters
