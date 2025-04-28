Gasperini insists Champions League far from certain for Atalanta

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini stressed that qualifying for the Champions League is an extraordinary achievement and urged perspective after his side dropped points in the race for a top-four spot with a draw against Lecce on Sunday.

Gasperini's side drew 1-1 at home against lowly Lecce thanks to a late Mateo Retegui penalty.

With the top-four race heating up, six points separate Atalanta in third from Fiorentina in eighth, with Juve two points behind Atalanta. Bologna are two points further adrift in fifth, but they have a game in hand.

Despite the mounting pressure, Gasperini insists that he is not stressed about the situation.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Those behind us are more worried. I too am worried when I see this approach, where it seems as if it is ‘normal’ that Atalanta will qualify for the Champions League. I see some arrogance here and that worries me," Gasperini told DAZN.

He added that qualifying for Europe's top club competition is a remarkable achievement, regardless of the team or season.

"I have the sensation that people do not perceive the objectives we need to achieve. They are acting as if it’s easy for Atalanta to qualify for the Champions League, but we need to look at the teams that are behind us in the table," he said.

"This attitude is certainly damaging to Atalanta and we have to take some of the responsibility for it. This would be an extraordinary achievement and we need to remember that.”