Gasperini keeps Atalanta title talk in check

Manager Gian Piero Gasperini remained cautious about Atalanta's Serie A title chances despite their emphatic win at Empoli on Sunday, warning that the club have little margin for error.

Third-placed Atalanta enjoyed a 5-0 rout over the Tuscany club to close the gap with leaders Inter Milan to just three points.

They trail second placed Napoli by two points and along with Inter, they have scored the most goals in the league this season with 59.

With 12 matches still to play Gasperini is aware things can quickly go awry, especially as they have struggled to recreate the form that helped them to win 11 successive matches from the beginning of October to December.

Since that run was snapped with a 1-1 draw at Lazio on 28 December, Atlanta have won only three of their last nine matches.

"First, it's about seeing how things unfold week by week. At this point in the season, we can’t make any mistakes, especially since we are just a little behind," he told reporters.

"We are proud of our position and the journey we’ve made so far. It can be interpreted in many ways, but personally, I am satisfied."

Gasperini was asked if the recent Champions League exit, following a 5-2 aggregate loss to Belgian Club Brugge, could be a blessing in disguise and help their chances of winning the league title.

"We hope so, although we are sorry not to be in the Champions League but a few weeks off are useful, and some players need to recover their energy, hoping for a strong finish," he said.

Gasperini announced on Saturday he may consider extending his contract until 2026 but declined to comment further on the decision.

"I don’t go into this subject anymore; I’ve already been quite clear. We have 12 matches to play, and we need to focus on those. Everything else, whether it was before or after, doesn’t change anything."