Gassiev to fight Kadiru in Moscow for WBA heavyweight title

July 6 : Russia's Murat Gassiev will defend his WBA world heavyweight boxing title against Germany's Peter Kadiru in Moscow on July 11, organisers said on Monday.

French heavyweight Tony Yoka was due to fight Gassiev at the VTB Arena but pulled out due to a back injury.

Gassiev won the secondary WBA 'regular' title last December when he beat Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev and is now the top heavyweight listed in the world body's rankings after 'super champion' Oleksandr Usyk relinquished his belts and fragmented the division.

The 32-year-old Russian has a record of 33 wins and two defeats - one to Usyk in the cruiserweight division in 2018 - with one no contest.

Hamburg-born Kadiru, 29, has fought 24 times with one defeat.