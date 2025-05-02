Logo
Gauff delivers claycourt masterclass to thrash Swiatek
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - May 1, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - May 1, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. shakes hands with Poland's Iga Swiatek after winning their semi final match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - May 1, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - May 1, 2025 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - May 1, 2025 Poland's Iga Swiatek waves as she leaves the court after losing her semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
02 May 2025 12:01AM
MADRID :Coco Gauff dismantled defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-1 to storm into the Madrid Open final with a ruthless display on Thursday.

Gauff and Swiatek had met 14 times, with the head-to-head heavily in four-time French Open winner Swiatek’s favour at 11 wins to 3, while the American had never beaten the Pole on clay.

Swiatek's frustration grew as Gauff stormed back from 0–1 to win 11 games in a row and 12 of the last 13.

Swiatek looked rattled, her composure cracking as the match spiralled out of her reach — and in a rare lapse, she was hit with a code violation for an audible obscenity.

“I was aggressive and played with margin. Maybe it wasn’t her best level," Gauff said in an on-court interview.

Gauff will meet either Aryna Sabalenka or Elina Svitolina in the final.

Source: Reuters
