Sport

Gauff finds form in US Open third-round win
Gauff finds form in US Open third-round win

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Poland's Magdalena Frech REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
31 Aug 2025 01:18AM
NEW YORK :American third seed Coco Gauff completed a confidence-boosting 6-3 6-1 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech in the U.S. Open third round on Saturday, finding her rhythm after a nervous start to the tournament.

Gauff made a flurry of unforced errors in her opening match and struggled with her serve in a tearful second-round win, but the 2023 champion kept her cool to subdue the 28th seed.

"It's been an emotional week," Gauff said. "I think I needed those tough moments to be able to move forward. I was putting so much pressure on myself."

After trading early breaks, Gauff broke the Pole in the eighth game and pumped her fist in celebration as Frech sent a shot out on set point.

She outlasted Frech in a 20-shot rally to get the break in the third game of the second set and broke her to love in the fifth as the unseeded Pole made a number of unforced errors.

The American was firing on all cylinders from the baseline in the final game and gave credit to her devoted fans after sealing victory.

"Today showed I was really having fun out there," said Gauff, who booked her fourth straight trip to the Flushing Meadows round of 16. "The support means a lot."

She will next play Australian 15th seed Daria Kasatkina or twice former champion Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Source: Reuters
