Sport

Gauff forgets rackets before finding groove for winning French Open start
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Olivia Gadecki REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2025 Australia's Olivia Gadecki in action during her first round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Olivia Gadecki REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
27 May 2025 09:11PM
PARIS :Second seed Coco Gauff forgot to bring her rackets to the court but reminded her rivals of her French Open title ambitions with a thumping 6-2 6-2 win over unseeded Australian Olivia Gadecki in the opening round on Tuesday.

The American former runner-up grinned sheepishly and showed her empty bag as her entourage scampered to supply her with her equipment after discovering she had left the rackets in the changing rooms ahead of the midday clash.

The Madrid and Rome finalist made up for the short delay by powering through the opening three games and bagged the first set with a battling hold after dropping her service earlier.

There was no looking back from there as Gauff tightened her grip on the match despite the blustery conditions and closed out a comfortable victory.

Source: Reuters
