Genoa and Inter fans clash ahead of match
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Inter Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 14, 2025 General view of vehicles on fire after Genoa and Inter Milan fans clash before the match REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
15 Dec 2025 01:29AM
GENOA, Italy, Dec 14 : Police were forced to intervene as supporters of Genoa and Inter Milan clashed outside the Stadio Luigi Ferraris ahead of their Serie A match on Sunday.

Italian media reported that two people were injured and three cars were set on fire before police restored order outside the stadium with the match starting as scheduled.

The clashes were reported to have taken place around an hour before kickoff, with police using tear gas to disperse the groups.

(Tommy Lund in Gdansk and Yesmin DikmenEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
