Geography exam on hold as River's Mastantuono nets stunner

Franco Mastantuono took time out from preparing for a geography exam to score a spectacular curling free kick which helped River Plate beat arch-rivals Boca Juniors 2-1 in Sunday's Argentine Superclasico.

"Preparing for the geography exam," River Plate posted on X on Monday with a picture of 17-year-old Mastantuono, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, lining up his shot from nearly 30 metres out.

Mastantuono had been scheduled to sit the exam on Monday but was worried he had insufficient time to revise, so River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo called his school to request a postponement which was granted, Argentine media reported.