German FA opens investigation after racist abuse in Cup matches

The German Football Federation (DFB) has opened an investigation into alleged racist abuse incidents at two German Cup matches, the German soccer governing body said on Monday after FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the incidents.

The alleged racial abuse incidents occurred on Sunday in the first round of DFB Cup matches, during second-tier Schalke 04's 1-0 win away at fourth-tier Lokomotiv Leipzig and during second-tier Kaiserslautern's 7-0 win away at fifth-tier RSV Eintracht.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said, "We stand for diversity and respect, and alongside those affected as well as those who stand up for our values. Accordingly, the DFB control committee has opened investigations following the two German Cup matches on Sunday."

The match at Lokomotiv Leipzig was halted in the 13th minute when Schalke midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei, who is Black, reported racist insults from the crowd to the assistant referee. Antwi-Adjei, who is a Ghana international, was born in Germany.

The game was stopped for about three minutes before the stadium announcer urged supporters to stop using racist or discriminatory language.

"The words reached me clearly and unmistakably before I was about to take a throw-in," Antwi-Adjei said on social media on Monday.

"Who said them? Supposedly unknown. But these words were shouted loudly by a spectator and show clearly that this person has a problem with my skin colour or origin.

"It is shameful and disappointing that this issue is still so present all over the world. Only a fraction of racist insults and remarks ever become public."

At RSV Eintracht, a Kaiserslautern substitute player warming up on the touchline was allegedly targeted by racist insults from the crowd midway through the second half of their 7-0 win. The club did not name the player in their statement.

"It is with great regret that, for the second time in the past few days, racist abuse is reported to have taken place at football matches," Infantino said, also noting Friday's incident of racial abuse against Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo at Liverpool.

"The Players' Voice Panel, established as part of the five pillars against racism adopted by FIFA Congress in 2024, will be in touch with the German Football Association (DFB) and continues to monitor these incidents closely."