German Mueller signs season-long deal with Vancouver Whitecaps

Former Germany and Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller has signed a season-long deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Vancouver Whitecaps, the Canadian club said on Wednesday

Mueller, who turns 36 next month, decided to leave Bayern at the end of last season after 25 years with the German champions, helping them win 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies.

"I'm looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship," Mueller said in a statement. "I’ve heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I’m coming to win."

Mueller made 131 appearances for Germany, scoring 45 goals, and was instrumental in their 2014 World Cup triumph.