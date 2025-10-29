Logo
Germany advance to Women's Nations League final after draw with France
Germany advance to Women's Nations League final after draw with France
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Semi Final - Second Leg - France v Germany - Stade Michel-d'Ornano, Caen, France - October 28, 2025 France's Melvine Malard in action with Germany's Camilla Kuver REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Germany advance to Women's Nations League final after draw with France
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Semi Final - Second Leg - France v Germany - Stade Michel-d'Ornano, Caen, France - October 28, 2025 Germany's Nicole Anyomi scores a goal later disallowed REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Germany advance to Women's Nations League final after draw with France
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Semi Final - Second Leg - France v Germany - Stade Michel-d'Ornano, Caen, France - October 28, 2025 Germany's Jule Brand in action with France's Grace Geyoro REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Germany advance to Women's Nations League final after draw with France
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Semi Final - Second Leg - France v Germany - Stade Michel-d'Ornano, Caen, France - October 28, 2025 France's Melvine Malard celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Germany advance to Women's Nations League final after draw with France
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Semi Final - Second Leg - France v Germany - Stade Michel-d'Ornano, Caen, France - October 28, 2025 France's Delphine Cascarino in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
29 Oct 2025 07:16AM
CAEN, France :Germany reached the final of the Women's Nations League after a 2-2 draw with France on Tuesday in Caen, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory following their first-leg win in Duesseldorf.

Melvine Malard gave France an early lead in the third minute with a header from Selma Bacha's cross, but Nicole Anyomi equalised nine minutes later with a well-placed finish.

Klara Buehl, who had scored in the first leg, put Germany ahead early in the second half, and although Clara Mateo's late header made it 2-2, France could not find a winner to force extra time.

Germany will face Spain in the final, with the first leg scheduled for November 28 at home and the return leg on December 2. Spain advanced after a dominant 5-0 aggregate victory over Sweden.

Source: Reuters
