Germany on brink of World Cup qualification after 2-0 win over Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG :Germany forward Nick Woltemade scored twice in the second half to give the four-time world champions a hard-earned 2-0 win over Luxembourg in their penultimate 2026 World Cup qualifier on Friday, leaving them on the brink of automatic qualification.

Woltemade, who has now scored his team's last three goals after also netting the winner in their 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland last month, put the visitors in front in the 49th minute with the Germans surprisingly on the backfoot for much of the first half.

The Newcastle United striker added another in the 69th to keep Germany top of Group A on 12 points, with Slovakia, their next opponents on Monday, in second place on goal difference.

Julian Nagelsmann's team lacked any real punch up front in the first half while littering the pitch with defensive errors that allowed Luxembourg to carve out several scoring chances.

Germany, however, will now punch their ticket for next year's World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, with a win or a draw in Monday's final qualifier against the Slovaks.

The group winners earn automatic qualification while the second-placed team goes into playoffs in March.