Germany qualify for Davis Cup Final 8, Belgium lead against Australia

Germany reached the Davis Cup Final 8 with a 4-0 rout of Japan, while Belgium put themselves on the brink of qualification after taking a 2-0 lead over Australia in their second-round qualifying tie on Saturday.

After Germany took a 2-0 lead on Friday in Tokyo, their victory was completed when Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz saved three set points in the second set to beat Japan's Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki 6-3 7-6(4) in the doubles. Justin Engel then beat Rei Sakamoto 6-3 6-7(2) 10-7.

Last year's semi-finalists Germany are the first team to enter the Final 8 through the qualifiers, joining hosts Italy in the culminating round set for November in Bologna.

"Right now, the locker room is dancing and singing. We’re looking forward to Bologna and hopefully we’re getting one step further," Germany captain Michael Kohlmann said.

Australia's Alex de Minaur, who reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals earlier this month, lost to Belgium's Raphael Collignon 7-5 3-6 6-3 in Sydney, and Zizou Bergs fought through cramps to beat Jordan Thompson in straight sets to consolidate the visitors' 2-0 lead.

"I think when you play for your country, there is no pain," Bergs said.

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said the hosts needed to stay positive as they could still stage a comeback to win the tie on Sunday.

"There's nothing better than a good comeback story. We're a long way from being done and we can just easily turn this thing around," De Minaur said.