Germany target two wins to stay on course for World Cup, says Nagelsmann

BERLIN :Germany will look to bag two wins in their World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland to stay on course for automatic qualification to next year's World Cup, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Thursday.

Germany host Luxembourg on October 10 before traveling to Belfast three days later to face Northern Ireland.

Nagelsmann, who called up one newcomer in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown for his 24-man squad, has seen his team start with a loss and a win in qualifying Group A.

The Germans are in third place on three points, behind Northern Ireland on goal difference. Slovakia are top on six points with Luxembourg bottom without any points.

The top team from the group qualify for the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, while the second-placed team go into the playoffs.

"Two wins, that is our clear goal, in order to qualify for the World Cup in a direct way," Nagelsmann said in a statement. "Even if we are missing some players, our squad has enough quality to do it better than recently."

Germany lost their group opener 2-0 in Slovakia last month before a 3-1 home win over Northern Ireland.

They will be without centre-back Antonio Ruediger and winger Jamal Musiala due to injuries but Nagelsmann will have Nico Schlotterbeck back among his defensive options.

Bayern Munich's defensive midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic is also recalled along with Jonathan Burkardt, who joins Nick Woltemade and Maximilian Beier among the forwards.