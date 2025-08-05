A Giant gathering: NY and SF teams serve up an answer to decade-old fan query

Members of MLB's San Francisco Giants broke bread with former players from the NFL's New York Giants on Sunday, serving up a tasty punchline to a quirky, decade-old sports radio moment.

Ten years ago, a caller known as "Dan in Warwick" phoned into Mike Francesa's sports talk radio show with a burning question: Did the baseball Giants - who moved from New York to San Francisco in 1958 - and the football Giants ever get together, since they once shared a city and a name?

"What are you talking about?" Francesa replied, bewildered, before promptly ending the call.

The odd inquiry lingered in sports lore, unanswered - until now.

This weekend, as the San Francisco Giants were in town to play the New York Mets, current Giants stars Logan Webb and Matt Chapman met up for a meal with former New York Giants players Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara.

The scene was captured in a playful video, where Francesa himself opens a door to discover the two Giants squads enjoying a meal beneath a banner proclaiming their "Annual Meetup."

The festivities included two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning watching a highlight reel of Webb's high school days as a quarterback.

"I think you made the right choice to stick with baseball," Manning joked, prompting laughter from Webb.

"I did, I did," Webb replied with a grin.

The group even brainstormed ideas for next year's Giants gathering before it was revealed to be a promotion for the coming fifth season of the Eli Manning Show.

"I was thinking next year we should have a picnic," Manning proposed.

"We should do a relay race," Webb suggested.

"Giants-Giants barbecue," Chapman chimed in.

"Just Giants barbecue, I don't think you need both of them," said O'Hara.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants put the spotlight back on the mysterious caller who started it all.

"Dan in Warwick, you were right," the team posted on social media, sharing playful photos of the players together.

After a decade, Dan's question finally had its answer - the Giants do get together, and now, they have the pictures to prove it.