Gibbs-White misses penalty as Nottingham Forest held by Sturm Graz

GRAZ, Austria :Nottingham Forest were held to a 0-0 draw at Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday, with Morgan Gibbs-White missing a first-half penalty.

Sturm's Maurice Malone briefly lifted the home crowd just before the half-hour mark when he found the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Forest had the chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after Emanuel Aiwu handled a cross in the box, but Gibbs-White's effort was saved as Sturm goalkeeper Oliver Christensen went the right way.

The second half produced little in the way of chances, and the score remained unchanged at the final whistle.

In Denmark, Celtic suffered a humbling 3-1 defeat by Midtjylland, who struck three times in the space of eight first-half minutes to take control of the match.

Celtic scored a consolation when Reo Hatate converted from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

The Danish side have four wins from four in the Europa League, while Celtic have four points and are outside the playoff places in the standings.

Nice took the lead at home against Freiburg through Kevin Carlos in the 25th minute. However, Johan Manzambi equalised four minutes later, before Vincenzo Grifo, from the penalty spot, and Derry Scherhant secured a comfortable 3-1 victory for the German side.

Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic was the hero for Red Star Belgrade, securing a 1-0 home win over Lille from the penalty spot five minutes from time after Berke Ozer had fouled Mirko Ivanic.