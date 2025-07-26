Gill and Rahul steady India after early wobble to frustrate England

Logo
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 26, 2025 England's Brydon Carse reacts after Liam Dawson drops a catch from India's Shubman Gill Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 26, 2025 England's Ben Stokes acknowledges fans as he walks after losing his wicket for 141 runs Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 26, 2025 England's Ben Stokes reacts Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 26, 2025 England's Ben Stokes in action as he hits six runs off the bowling of India's Washington Sundar Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
26 Jul 2025 07:50PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2025 02:03AM)
MANCHESTER, England :A superb 174-run partnership between India captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul frustrated a previously dominant England on day four of the fourth test, narrowing the hosts lead to 137 runs.

Chris Woakes took two wickets in two balls in the first over of India's second innings to leave them reeling on 0-2 before lunch, after captain Ben Stokes' first century in two years fired England to 669, their fifth highest total in test history.

Gill and Rahul survived to return for the afternoon session and steadied the ship to end the day on 174-2, despite England continuing to create chances.

The top scorers in this series settled in as the day wore on and piled on the runs, without being overly troubled. Gill will resume on Sunday unbeaten on 78, with Rahul 13 from his century.

Stokes, who took five wickets in India's first innings, elected not to bowl after retiring hurt with cramp when batting on Friday.

India's battling recovery takes the fourth test to a tantalising final day, with England holding a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Source: Reuters
