Gill falls but Rahul's hundred puts India into lead v West Indies

AHMEDABAD, India :Opener KL Rahul notched his 11th test hundred to keep India on track for a potentially decisive first-innings lead against West Indies on day two of the opening test in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The hosts, sitting pretty on 218-3 at lunch, lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) on the second morning but are 56 runs ahead at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rahul, who has hit 12 fours, was batting on 100 at the break with Dhruv Jurel on 14 at the other end.

India had bundled out West Indies for 162 on Thursday and hit the accelerator when Gill and Rahul resumed on day two.

Rahul edged Jaydon Seales but the ball sneaked through the gap between the wicket-keeper and first slip to reach the boundary.

Gill charged against Justin Greaves and played a wristy flick over mid-wicket for a four and pulled Johann Layne in the next over for another.

The right-hander hit debutant spinner Khary Pierre for two fours in the same over to put India into the lead en route to a fluent fifty.

The India captain then frittered away the start when he was caught in the slip off Roston Chase after playing an ill-advised reverse sweep.

Rahul took a single off Chase to bring up his hundred.