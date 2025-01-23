Girona coach proud despite Champions League disappointment

MILAN, Italy : Debutants Girona saw their slim Champions League playoff hopes dashed when they lost 1-0 against AC Milan at San Siro on Wednesday but coach Michel was proud of his side's overall performance in the competition.

Girona, who had never previously faced an Italian team, put in a decent showing against Milan but a first-half goal by winger Rafael Leao sealed their fate.

"I tried to tell my players how to stop Leao and, except for the goal, we succeeded," coach Michel told a press conference.

"Milan had many chances, but we were no less. I don't know if we deserved a better result, but we were present, alive and aggressive. We want to return here. San Siro is a stadium appreciated and admired by all the fans."

Girona, surprise third-place finishers in LaLiga last season, have earned only three points from their seven league phase games, beating Slovan Bratislava 2-0 at home in October.

The Spanish side have lost all of their four away games in the competition without scoring.

"We were consistent with our way of playing, but we failed to get points," Michel said.

"Several teams penalised us in the Champions League with transitions. We must correct these errors.

"Despite everything, I am very proud of my players. They did what the club had asked. The match was played well, we had several chances, but we also suffered a lot in the transition phase."

Girona began their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 loss at Paris St Germain, before further defeats by Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Sturm Graz, Liverpool and Milan. They host Arsenal in their final game.

"You need to always be at a high level," added Michel, who took over Girona in 2021, leading them to promotion from the Spanish second tier in his first season.

"You need players who make the difference. If we play against (Kylian) Mbappe, Leao and (Ousmane) Dembele, I can't tell (35-year-old defender) David Lopez to chase them."