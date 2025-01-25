Girona must be mentally strong in LaLiga after European exit, says Michel

Girona need to remain in a solid frame of mind in LaLiga after being knocked out of the Champions League, coach Michel said on Friday ahead of Sunday's clash at Rayo Vallecano.

Michel's side saw their slim Champions League playoff hopes dashed on Wednesday when they lost 1-0 against AC Milan at San Siro in a disappointing maiden campaign.

Before hosting Arsenal in their final European game of the season next Wednesday, the Spaniard has urged his side to keep their focus on LaLiga.

"The most important thing is how a player recovers, especially the young players. Playing at the San Siro was an experience of euphoria, but then there's a downturn and this has to be short-lived," Michel told a news conference.

"At Rayo Vallecano we need a top mentality, otherwise they will walk all over us.

"There is still a Champions League game that we have to enjoy and make the fans enjoy. After Arsenal, we will talk to the players about the dynamic we will take from then on. The league is the most important objective we have."

Girona sit eighth in LaLiga with 28 points, two shy of the European spots, while Rayo are ninth with 26.

As the Catalans aim to qualify for a second consecutive European competition, Michel acknowledged that his side need to be solid in such a tightly contested race.

"Rayo are like us. I've told the players that we have the squad to fight for Europe but we have to get the points for the club to be strong," the Spaniard said.

As Girona coach, the 49-year-old has a favourable record against Rayo Vallecano, having gone six games unbeaten after only one defeat.

But Michel said visiting the Vallecas stadium gave him mixed feelings about returning to the place he was born and raised.

"It's the match I never want to play, I don't like it at all. Arriving at home makes me happy but I don't like it," he said. "The statistics are what they are but it's not important."