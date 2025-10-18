Give Wirtz time to adapt, says Liverpool boss Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Florian Wirtz has been "unlucky" not to register a Premier League goal or assist since his big-money transfer and has called for patience as the 22-year-old midfielder adapts to his new surroundings.

Liverpool smashed their then-transfer record in June, signing the Germany international from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for a guaranteed 100 million pounds ($134 million) and up to 16 million pounds in potential bonuses.

Despite showing glimpses of the talent that saw him net 57 goals and give 65 assists in 197 appearances for Leverkusen, Wirtz has struggled to make an immediate impact in his seven Premier League outings.

"If you've been brought in for so much money, people look mainly at goals and assists, but I can tell you he could be on six or seven assists already," Slot told Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's league clash against bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

"He's been a bit unlucky with the finishing when he's given his teammates chances but, in general for a 22-year-old, it's quite normal that you have to adjust to going to another country let alone going to the Premier League."

Slot also drew parallels between Wirtz's situation and Kevin De Bruyne's early struggles at Chelsea.

De Bruyne's time at Chelsea was underwhelming, but after joining Manchester City in 2015 for 54 million pounds, the Belgian established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Premier League history.

"Maybe I'm now underestimating the best midfielder who has ever played in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne, he was 21 or 22 when he went to Chelsea," Slot said.

"Give him (Wirtz) a bit of time, I would say. I'm definitely going to give him a bit of time and in the meantime, he's been unlucky."

Liverpool, on a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions, sit one point behind league leaders Arsenal.

($1 = 0.7449 pounds)