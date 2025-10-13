Logo
Logo

Sport

Glasner in talks with Palace over contract extension, says chairman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Glasner in talks with Palace over contract extension, says chairman

Glasner in talks with Palace over contract extension, says chairman

Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - Dynamo Kyiv v Crystal Palace - Lublin Arena, Lublin, Poland - October 2, 2025 Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner before the match REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

13 Oct 2025 11:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Crystal Palace have spoken with Oliver Glasner about extending his contract at the Premier League club with the Austrian manager's deal set to expire at the end of the season, chairman Steve Parish said.

Glasner guided Palace to victory in the FA Cup last season, the first major trophy of their 164-year-old history, as well as the Community Shield in August, and the club hope the 51-year-old will stick around to help them achieve more success.

"We've had some early conversations," Parish told TalkSport on Sunday. "We would love to keep Oliver, we're building something. I think for Oliver it's about the conditions being right.

"It's about everything being in a way that he enjoys his work and he finds the conditions favourable to achieve. Oliver wants to win things.

"He makes no secret of that. That's what he's in football for. So if we can align those interests then hopefully we can make something happen."

Palace are sixth in the league with 12 points from seven matches and next host Bournemouth on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement