Glasner in talks with Palace over contract extension, says chairman

Crystal Palace have spoken with Oliver Glasner about extending his contract at the Premier League club with the Austrian manager's deal set to expire at the end of the season, chairman Steve Parish said.

Glasner guided Palace to victory in the FA Cup last season, the first major trophy of their 164-year-old history, as well as the Community Shield in August, and the club hope the 51-year-old will stick around to help them achieve more success.

"We've had some early conversations," Parish told TalkSport on Sunday. "We would love to keep Oliver, we're building something. I think for Oliver it's about the conditions being right.

"It's about everything being in a way that he enjoys his work and he finds the conditions favourable to achieve. Oliver wants to win things.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"He makes no secret of that. That's what he's in football for. So if we can align those interests then hopefully we can make something happen."

Palace are sixth in the league with 12 points from seven matches and next host Bournemouth on Saturday.