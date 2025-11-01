Glasner slams fixture pile-up as Palace face four games in eight days

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner launched a scathing attack on soccer's governing bodies on Friday after his side's midweek League Cup win at Liverpool created a nightmarish fixture crunch that could see the Londoners play four times in eight days.

The Austrian boss was left stunned when he discovered Palace's thrashing of Liverpool to reach the League Cup quarter-finals - where Glasner's team visit Arsenal - had triggered a December scheduling headache.

Palace's problem stems from both London clubs' commitments in the Premier League and in Europe - Arsenal in the Champions League and Palace in the Conference League - leaving precious little wiggle room when they meet in the League Cup.

With the dates available, Palace may play four matches in just eight days and potentially two matches in three days.

"Honestly, I can't believe that this will be fixed in that way because I think this would be irresponsible for the players. We have responsibility for the players and we have to look after their welfare," Glasner told reporters on Friday.

"That's our main responsibility, not just ours here at the club. I was really upset when I heard it the first time yesterday, I couldn't even believe it, that they are considering this.

"I spoke about this issue three months ago when I looked at the schedule. So then in the summer, in the off-season, there are people who have to work on the schedule and I would really prefer if they talk together."

Glasner called for better communication between football's power brokers while his anger intensified when referencing recent player welfare discussions, highlighting the disconnect between FIFA's recommendations and English football's reality.

"It would be nice if we have the Premier League, UEFA and EFL talk together because it's not so surprising that this can happen. This would be irresponsible - playing Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday - because it's about players' welfare," Glasner added.

"There was a meeting in July in New York where FIFA met different players' organisations and they suggested a mandatory 72 hours between two competitive games.

"And now, here in England, they say we don't care what they are telling us. So that makes me upset."

In 2019, Liverpool had to play twice in two days and then manager Juergen Klopp threatened to withdraw the club from the competition as they also had Club World Cup commitments in Qatar.

The club ultimately fielded a young side consisting mainly of reserves and youth team players that were thrashed by Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-final, while Klopp's side played 24 hours later in the Club World Cup.